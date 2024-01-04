Arvind Kejriwal Salary, Net Worth
As per to Paycheck.in, Arvind Kejriwal receives a monthly salary of 4 lakh rupees.
As per the affidavits submitted during the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in 2020, CM Kejriwal possesses assets exceeding Rs 3.44 crore.
As CM, Kejriwal receives various perks, including car and security. He also gets travel allowances and accommodation facilities.
CM Kejriwal started a movement under the name 'Parivartan,' where he fought for the Right to Information Act.
After resigning from his govt job, he founded the Public Cause Research Foundation, working towards transparency in the government system.
During the Anna Hazare movement, Kejriwal played an important role and remained one of the most active figures throughout the movement.
In any discussions or negotiations with the government, individuals such as Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Kumar Vishwas were consistently present.
