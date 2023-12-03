Assembly Election Results 2023: Memes Take Over Social Media as Poll Results Amuse Voters

03 Dec, 2023

Shawn Dass

A user on social media captioned, " Congress party right now"

Another user on X shared a meme, "North Indians Falling into the trap"

A social media page posted a hilarious meme, about the BJP party emerging victorious in M.P., Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh while losing in Telangana.

A humorous meme anticipating exit polls and results is circulating the internet.

Following the defeat of the Congress in Chhattisgarh, a hilarious meme has emerged.

A social media page produced a meme mentioning the Congress party's defeat after purchasing 1,000kg of Ladoo

On X, a humorous meme was shared about the Rajasthan government getting replaced every five years.

A meme page became popular with a video of Modi and Shah dancing to the Nattu Nattu song.

Another meme surfaced, showing the battle of votes between Telangana's JSP and N.O.T.A.

