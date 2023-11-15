How to Check Your Name on Voter List
15 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Voting for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be held on November 17.
Voters need to have a valid voter ID card issued by the EC to cast their vote.
To check your name on voter list, you go to the Electoral Search page of the National Voters Service Portal.
On the home page you will see two options – Search by EPIC Number and Details.
Then, you enter your name, age, date of birth and gender by going to the search by details option.
After giving information, you will have to enter your state, district and assembly constituency.
For both options, submit this information on the website by entering the captcha code at the end.
Once all information is filled in, webpage will display the voter registration details
After all steps are complete, the webpage will show you the voter registration details.
A Voter ID card serves as general identity for other purposes as well.
A voter slip with all the details like polling booth, dates and location can be downloaded from the Election Commission's site easily.
