There is something mystical about gazing into the night sky.
05 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Looking above and staring at those twinkling stars has a fascinating aspect to it.
From supermoon sturgeon moon to micro new meteor shower, the month of August is going to be an interesting month for all stargazers here.
Super Sturgeon Moon: August 1
Close Approach of Moon And Jupiter: August 8, 2023(In the early morning hours)
Perseid Meteor Shower: It will be visible around August 12-13, 2023.
Micro New Moon: August 16
Saturn at Opposition: August 27. The planet lies on the opposite side of Earth to the sun.
Super Blue Moon: August 31, 2023
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Largest States of India