A major avalanche struck Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday. Several tourists are feared trapped in the avalanche.
04 Apr, 2023
Over 22 people have been rescued and taken to nearby Army medical facility for treatment.
04 Apr, 2023
Indian Army said seven people died in the avalanche and others were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok.
04 Apr, 2023
Indian Army said rescue and clearance operations are still going on and teams of Sikkim Police and Indian Army are involved in the operations.
04 Apr, 2023
The avalanche was reported around 11:10 AM near the 15th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.
04 Apr, 2023
Over 350 tourists and 80 vehicles were stranded on the road because of the avalanche.
04 Apr, 2023
04 Apr, 2023
Thanks For Reading!