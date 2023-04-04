Avalanche Hits Sikkim

A major avalanche struck Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday. Several tourists are feared trapped in the avalanche.

04 Apr, 2023

Manmath Nayak

22 People Rescued

Over 22 people have been rescued and taken to nearby Army medical facility for treatment.

04 Apr, 2023

Seven Tourists Dead

Indian Army said seven people died in the avalanche and others were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok.

04 Apr, 2023

Rescue Ops Underway

Indian Army said rescue and clearance operations are still going on and teams of Sikkim Police and Indian Army are involved in the operations.

04 Apr, 2023

Avalanche At 11 AM

The avalanche was reported around 11:10 AM near the 15th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

04 Apr, 2023

80 Vehicles Stranded

Over 350 tourists and 80 vehicles were stranded on the road because of the avalanche.

04 Apr, 2023

Nathula Pass

04 Apr, 2023

