Two Indigo Flights

Emergency was declared by the operating crew of two IndiGo aircrafts

15 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Two SpiceJet Flights

Emergency was declared by the operating crew of two flights of SpiceJet

15 Dec, 2022

1 Air India Flight

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said emergency was declared by the operating crew of 1 Air India flight

15 Dec, 2022

Two Air India Express

DGCA initiates special audits, in case there is an increase in occurrences indicating likelihood of non-adherence to procedures.

15 Dec, 2022

Special Audit

DGCA initiates special audits, in case there is an increase in occurrences indicating likelihood of non-adherence to procedures.

15 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kiara Advani Paints The Town PINK in Sexy Plunging Neckline Mini Dress - Pics From Bigg Boss 16 Set

 Find Out More