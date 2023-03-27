5 Sacred Pilgrimage Sites in India

A holy town with a beautiful history of so many years, Mathura is regarded as the hometown of Lord Krishna (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
27 Mar, 2023
The holy city of Haridwar finds its recognition as Kapila, Gangadwar and Mayapuri in ancient Hindu texts of India. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
27 Mar, 2023
According to the legends Soma God constructed the temple in gold, Lord Krishna (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
27 Mar, 2023
Ujjain is a pilgrim center 60 kms north of Indore and visited for the Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga Temples. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
27 Mar, 2023
Ayodhya is widely believed to the birth place of Lord Rama and has extensive reference in the epic Ramayana. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
27 Mar, 2023
A renowned shrine of Kanchipuram, Sri Kailasanathar Temple was constructed during the 7th century by the Pallavas kings.(Image: @VertigoWarrior)
27 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!