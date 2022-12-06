In Pics: What Led to Demolition of Babri Masjid?

06 Dec, 2022
The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 by ‘kar sevaks’ who believed it was built on a temple land, leading to a protracted litigation which ended with the Supreme Court verdict.
06 Dec, 2022
The 16th-century Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya had been subject of a lengthy socio-political dispute, and was targeted after a political rally organised by Hindu nationalist organisations turned violent, and the crowd overwhelmed security forces and tore down the mosque.
06 Dec, 2022
The demolition of Babri Masjid was an outcome of a chain of episodes that catapulted the fervour of building the Ram Temple where the mosque stood, by pulling it down.
06 Dec, 2022
The violent crowd set upon the structure with axes, hammers, and grappling hooks, and within a few hours, the entire structure, made from mud and chalk, was levelled.
06 Dec, 2022
The demolition resulted in several months of intercommunal rioting between India's Hindu and Muslim communities, causing the death of at least 2,000 people. Retaliatory violence against Hindus also occurred in Pakistan and Bangladesh.
06 Dec, 2022
The destruction of the Babri Masjid sparked Muslim outrage around the country, provoking several months of inter-communal rioting in which Hindus and Muslims attacked one another, burning and looting homes, shops and places of worship.
06 Dec, 2022
Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani was an accused in the case related to the mosque's demolition along with fellow BJP veterans Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, and others. All of the 32 accused were acquitted in 2020 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.
06 Dec, 2022
The mosque was built in 1528 by Mughal emperor Babur’s commander Mir Baqi and in 1859, the British administrator erected a fence to separate the places of worship, with the inner court to be used by Muslims and the outer court by Hindus.
06 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!