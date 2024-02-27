Balakot Airstrike:India's Revenge

27 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

The airstrike was triggered by a suicide bombing attack on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir

A convoy of Indian paramilitary personnel was targeted by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber, resulting in the deaths of 40 Indian security personnel

The Indian Air Force targeted a terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan

The camp was reportedly operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the group responsible for the Pulwama attack

The airstrike was conducted in the early hours of February 26, 2019, around 3:30 a.m. local time

Indian fighter jets, including Mirage 2000 aircraft, dropped precision-guided bombs on the targets identified within the terrorist camp

The airstrike successfully destroyed multiple terrorist facilities and killed a significant number of militants, including JeM commanders

The Balakot airstrike received widespread support within India, with political parties and citizens lauding the government and the armed forces

The airstrike was seen as a demonstration of India's resolve to combat terrorism and its capability to conduct precision strikes deep inside enemy territory

The Balakot airstrike and subsequent events underscored the volatile nature of the India-Pakistan relationship and the potential for conflict escalation

