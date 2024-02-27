Balakot Airstrike:India's Revenge
27 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
The airstrike was triggered by a suicide bombing attack on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir
A convoy of Indian paramilitary personnel was targeted by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber, resulting in the deaths of 40 Indian security personnel
The Indian Air Force targeted a terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan
The camp was reportedly operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the group responsible for the Pulwama attack
The airstrike was conducted in the early hours of February 26, 2019, around 3:30 a.m. local time
Indian fighter jets, including Mirage 2000 aircraft, dropped precision-guided bombs on the targets identified within the terrorist camp
The airstrike successfully destroyed multiple terrorist facilities and killed a significant number of militants, including JeM commanders
The Balakot airstrike received widespread support within India, with political parties and citizens lauding the government and the armed forces
The airstrike was seen as a demonstration of India's resolve to combat terrorism and its capability to conduct precision strikes deep inside enemy territory
The Balakot airstrike and subsequent events underscored the volatile nature of the India-Pakistan relationship and the potential for conflict escalation
