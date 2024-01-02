Banaras Hindu University After 100 Years: Imagine AI Photos
02 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Founded in 1916, Banaras Hindu University is a research university located in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.
Banaras Hindu University that incorporated Central Hindu College was founded by Indian Home Rule-leaguer and Theosophist Annie Besant in 1898.
With over 30,000 students, and 18,000 residing on campus, BHU is the largest residential university in Asia.
Banaras Hindu University is one of the eight public institutions declared as an Institute of Eminence by the Centre.
Banaras Hindu University is also one of the 12 institutions from India in BRICS Universities League.
Banaras Hindu University’s main campus, spread over 1,370 acres (5.5 km2), was built on land donated by the Kashi Naresh Prabhu Narayan Singh.
Banaras Hindu University’s south campus, spread over 2,700 acres (11 km2) is built on land donated later by Maharaj Kumar Aditya Narayan Singh in Sunderpur.
Banaras Hindu University has about six institutes, 14 faculties (streams) and about 140 departments.
According to 2020 data, the total student enrolment at the university is 30,698 from 48 countries.
Several faculties and institutes in Banaras Hindu University include Arts, Social Sciences, Commerce, Management Studies, Science, Performing Arts.
Banaras Hindu University is India's first central university and it celebrated its centenary year in 2015–2016.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Upcoming Mega Road Projects in India