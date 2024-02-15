10 Things to Know About BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
15 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is built at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.
Rajasthan’s pink sandstone and white Italian marble stones have been used in the temple.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is built on the 13.5 acres of land donated by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.
The architecture of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is inspired by Vedic architecture and sculptures.
Each of the seven spires of the BAPS Hindu Mandir symbolises an Emirate of the UAE.
PM Modi had laid the foundation of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in 2017.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir has prayer halls, a visitor centre, and thematic gardens.
The temple has around 100 sensors installed in its foundation.
Just like the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, iron and steel have not been used to build this temple.
The temple houses classrooms, exhibition centres, and play areas for children visitors.
The temple has seven shrines and they are devoted to different Indian Gods and Goddesses.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: PM Modi Inaugurates Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Stone Temple