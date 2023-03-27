10 Most Beautiful Lakes in India

Parasar Lake, Himachal Pradesh (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Pangong Lake, Leh Ladakh

Pangong Lake, one of the most famous lakes in Leh Ladakh, derives its name from the Tibetan word, “Pangong Tso”, which means “high grassland lake”. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Nainital Lake, Uttarakhand

Naini Tal, also known as Naini Lake, is a natural freshwater body, situated amidst the town of Nainital in Kumaon, Uttarakhand, India. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Mirik Lake, West Bengal

Mirik Lake, or Sumendu Lake, is a lake in Mirik, Darjeeling district, West Bengal, India. It is 1.25 kilometres (0.78 mi) long. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Loktak Lake, Manipur

It is a beautiful stretch of water resembling a miniature inland sea. A day spent at Loktak Lake is a lifetime of memory. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim

One of the most beautiful, pristine lakes in Sikkim, Gurudongmar lake sits in close proximity to the Tibetan and Chinese border in the north. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Emerald Lake, Ooty, Tamil Nadu

A small lake located in Emerald. Not too crowded like the other tourist places, nice place to spend some time. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Dal is a lake in Srinagar (Dal Lake is a misnomer as Dal in Kashmiri means lake), the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Chilika Lake, Odisha

Chilika Lake lives up to its reputation as the most picturesque spot and being Asia's largest salt-water lagoon. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Changu Lake, Sikkim

Tsomgo Lake, also known as Tsongmo Lake or Changgu Lake, is a glacial lake in the East Sikkim district of Sikkim (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

27 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

