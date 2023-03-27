10 Most Beautiful Lakes in India

Parasar Lake, Himachal Pradesh (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Pangong Lake, one of the most famous lakes in Leh Ladakh, derives its name from the Tibetan word, “Pangong Tso”, which means “high grassland lake”. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Naini Tal, also known as Naini Lake, is a natural freshwater body, situated amidst the town of Nainital in Kumaon, Uttarakhand, India. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Mirik Lake, or Sumendu Lake, is a lake in Mirik, Darjeeling district, West Bengal, India. It is 1.25 kilometres (0.78 mi) long. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
It is a beautiful stretch of water resembling a miniature inland sea. A day spent at Loktak Lake is a lifetime of memory. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
One of the most beautiful, pristine lakes in Sikkim, Gurudongmar lake sits in close proximity to the Tibetan and Chinese border in the north. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
A small lake located in Emerald. Not too crowded like the other tourist places, nice place to spend some time. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Dal is a lake in Srinagar (Dal Lake is a misnomer as Dal in Kashmiri means lake), the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Chilika Lake lives up to its reputation as the most picturesque spot and being Asia's largest salt-water lagoon. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Tsomgo Lake, also known as Tsongmo Lake or Changgu Lake, is a glacial lake in the East Sikkim district of Sikkim (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
