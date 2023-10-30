Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
30 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Siberian Cranes can be spotted mainly at Kaladeo Ghana National Park or Bharatpur National Park during winter.
Beautiful Greater Flamingo is mostly found during winter in parts of Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary.
Demoiselle Cranes live in desert areas of Rajasthan. These birds from colder regions of Eurasia fly to India in October.
Amur falcons are found around Doyang Lake in Nagaland during winter season.
Bluethroat migratory birds can be spotted in India during the winter season in Rajasthan.
Bar-Headed Goose birds migrates to India every winter season.
Kingfisher birds migrates from northern breeding areas to Nalsarovar Lake as its southern wintering grounds.
Great White Pelicans migrate to India during winters and settles mainly in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
Rosy Starling birds visit India in winter and they help eliminate locusts in the fields.
Ruddy Shelduck visit India in October and departs by April. It is found in large numbers of lakes and reservoirs.
Come winter, migratory birds from various far away countries fly hundreds and thousands of kilometres to India
