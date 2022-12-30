PM Modi flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat

PM Modi flagged off this train from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) in north Bengal.

Extra stops

The Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat will have halts at Bolpur and Malda.

Halts

The Vande Bharat Express will have stops at Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, Kishanganj before terminating at NJP.

Timings

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will depart from Howrah station at 6 AM and reach New Jalpaiguri at 1.30 PM.

Bengal's First Vande Bharat Express

West Bengal got its first Vande Bharat Express which now runs on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route.

