PM Modi flagged off this train from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) in north Bengal.
The Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat will have halts at Bolpur and Malda.
The Vande Bharat Express will have stops at Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, Kishanganj before terminating at NJP.
The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will depart from Howrah station at 6 AM and reach New Jalpaiguri at 1.30 PM.
West Bengal got its first Vande Bharat Express which now runs on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route.
