Bengaluru Bandh: What's Open, What's Closed
25 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
As a mark of protest against K'taka govt's stand regarding the Cauvery River Dispute, there has been a call for Bengaluru Bandh tomorrow from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Tanveer Pasha, President of the Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, has confirmed that drivers would stay off the roads on Tuesday in solidarity with the protest
Driver unions, including those representing app-based auto rickshaws and cabs, have supported the bandh and agreed to join the strike
There are no changes in the operation of the Namma Metro Services by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)
State-Run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) may be affected
AITUC-backed KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has decided to actively participate in the Bengaluru Bandh and this means that the bus services will naturally be affected
A few restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, film theatres, local businesses and industries are also expected to remain shut in solidarity with the Bengaluru Bandh
Essential services like hospitals, nursing homes, government offices and medical shops will remain open on Tuesday, September 26
According to the Recognised Unaided Private School Association (RUPSA), all private schools under the organisation will remain closed on the bandh day except those conducting exams
An official status regarding remaining educational institutions is expected soon; there has been no report so far, regarding to closure of banks in the city on Sept 26
The Kannada film industry has expressed support for the bandh and hence, the movie theatres in the city are expected to remain closed
