The first stone of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project was laid in 2018. (Photo: ANI)
12 Mar, 2023
The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region. (Photo: ANI)
12 Mar, 2023
It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. (Photo: ANI)
12 Mar, 2023
The 118 km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. (Photo: ANI)
12 Mar, 2023
The Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is a six-lane expressway. (Photo: ANI)
12 Mar, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
12 Mar, 2023
