Bengaluru Witnesses 'Zero Shadow Day'; Residents Share Surreal Photos
26 Apr, 2023
Analiza Pathak
People in Bengaluru observed a strange celestial phenomenon called ‘Zero Shadow day’, on April 25. The event reportedly took place at 12:17 pm.
When the sun is at its highest position, nothing on the surface casts any shadow.
This phenomenon occurs twice a year, and it results in a sort of a “glitch" since all vertical objects stop casting shadows till the celestial phenomenon lasts.
The phenomenon occurs when the sun's declination matches the location's latitude. Even though it just lasts for a second, the impact can be observed for around two minutes.
According to the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), when the Sun is precisely at the zenith position, it will not throw a shadow on an object.
According to the Astronomical Society of India, the next time this event will occur in Bengaluru on August 18.
The unique celestial event known takes place twice a year at locations between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude.
Twitter was used by users to post videos and images of the event. Pictures and videos were taken by spectators who were eagerly waiting for the phenomenon to take place.
