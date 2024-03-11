BJP: Top 10 Women Candidates For LS Elections 2024

11 Mar, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Smriti Irani: Contesting from Amethi, a prominent BJP leader known for defeating Rahul Gandhi in the previous election

Bansuri Swaraj: Contesting from New Delhi, daughter of late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, carrying forward her political legacy

Hema Malini: Contesting from Mathura, veteran actress turned politician known for her work in the constituency

Dr. Madhavi Latha: Contesting from Hyderabad, a well-known actress and social activist entering the political arena

Rekha Verma: Contesting from Dhurahra, a dedicated leader focused on grassroots development and community welfare

Poonamben Maadam: Contesting from Jamnagar, a seasoned politician known for her advocacy on issues impacting the region

Shobha Surendran: Contesting from Alappuzha, a vocal leader advocating for conservative values and social reform

Sandhya Rai: Contesting from Bhind, an emerging leader focused on youth empowerment and education initiatives in the region

Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah: Contesting from Tehri Garhwal, a respected royal figure and dedicated leader known for her commitment to the welfare of the people in the region

Priya Saha: Contesting from Bolpur, a promising candidate known for her community service and advocacy for social development in the region

