BJP: Top 10 Women Candidates For LS Elections 2024
11 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Smriti Irani: Contesting from Amethi, a prominent BJP leader known for defeating Rahul Gandhi in the previous election
Bansuri Swaraj: Contesting from New Delhi, daughter of late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, carrying forward her political legacy
Hema Malini: Contesting from Mathura, veteran actress turned politician known for her work in the constituency
Dr. Madhavi Latha: Contesting from Hyderabad, a well-known actress and social activist entering the political arena
Rekha Verma: Contesting from Dhurahra, a dedicated leader focused on grassroots development and community welfare
Poonamben Maadam: Contesting from Jamnagar, a seasoned politician known for her advocacy on issues impacting the region
Shobha Surendran: Contesting from Alappuzha, a vocal leader advocating for conservative values and social reform
Sandhya Rai: Contesting from Bhind, an emerging leader focused on youth empowerment and education initiatives in the region
Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah: Contesting from Tehri Garhwal, a respected royal figure and dedicated leader known for her commitment to the welfare of the people in the region
Priya Saha: Contesting from Bolpur, a promising candidate known for her community service and advocacy for social development in the region
