BrahMos Missile Tested from Indian Navy Ship

05 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Successful Strike

Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile

05 Mar, 2023

Seeker and Booster

The strike was conducted with DRDO designed Indigenous Seeker and Booster

05 Mar, 2023

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The Indian Navy has said that the strike has reinforced its commitment towards AatmaNirbharta

05 Mar, 2023

From Where the strike was carried out?

The missile test was carried out from a Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer warship

05 Mar, 2023

BrahMos Aerospace

BrahMos Aerospace is continuously working on increasing indigenous content in the missile

05 Mar, 2023

