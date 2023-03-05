BrahMos Missile Tested from Indian Navy Ship

05 Mar, 2023
Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile
The strike was conducted with DRDO designed Indigenous Seeker and Booster
The Indian Navy has said that the strike has reinforced its commitment towards AatmaNirbharta
The missile test was carried out from a Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer warship
BrahMos Aerospace is continuously working on increasing indigenous content in the missile
