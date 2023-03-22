Chaitra Navratri 2023: 9 Forms of Devi Durga

Image: Pinterest

22 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Shailaputri

Shailaputri is the first form amongst Navadurga or the nine forms and is worshipped on the first day during the Navratri celebrations.

Brahmacharini

The Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini.

Chandraghanta

Chandraghanta is the third navadurga aspect of goddess Mahadevi, worshipped on the third day of Navaratri (the nine divine nights of Navadurga).

Kushmanda

Kushmanda is a Hindu goddess, credited with creating the world with her divine smile. (Image: Wikipedia)

Skanda Mata

Goddess Parvati is also called the Skanda Mata after She became the mother of Lord Kartikeya or Skanda. (Image: Wikipedia)

Katyayani

Katyayani is an aspect of Mahadevi and the slayer of the tyrannical demon Mahishasura. (Image: Wikipedia)

Kalaratri

Kalaratri is the seventh of the nine Navadurga forms of the mother Goddess Mahadevi. (Image: Wikipedia)

Mahagauri

Mahagauri is the eighth form among the Navadurga aspects of the Hindu mother goddess Mahadevi. (Image: Wikipedia)

Siddhidatri

Siddhidhatri is the moola roopa or primordial form of goddess Parvati. (Image: Wikipedia)

