Chaitra Navratri 2023: 9 Forms of Devi Durga

22 Mar, 2023
Shailaputri is the first form amongst Navadurga or the nine forms and is worshipped on the first day during the Navratri celebrations.
22 Mar, 2023
The Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini.
22 Mar, 2023
Chandraghanta is the third navadurga aspect of goddess Mahadevi, worshipped on the third day of Navaratri (the nine divine nights of Navadurga).
22 Mar, 2023
Kushmanda is a Hindu goddess, credited with creating the world with her divine smile. (Image: Wikipedia)
22 Mar, 2023
Goddess Parvati is also called the Skanda Mata after She became the mother of Lord Kartikeya or Skanda. (Image: Wikipedia)
22 Mar, 2023
Katyayani is an aspect of Mahadevi and the slayer of the tyrannical demon Mahishasura. (Image: Wikipedia)
22 Mar, 2023
Kalaratri is the seventh of the nine Navadurga forms of the mother Goddess Mahadevi. (Image: Wikipedia)
22 Mar, 2023
Mahagauri is the eighth form among the Navadurga aspects of the Hindu mother goddess Mahadevi. (Image: Wikipedia)
22 Mar, 2023
Siddhidhatri is the moola roopa or primordial form of goddess Parvati. (Image: Wikipedia)
22 Mar, 2023
