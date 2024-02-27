Chandrashekhar Azad: 10 Revolutionary Facts
27 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Chandrasekhar Azad, originally named Chandrasekhar Tiwari, was born on July 23, 1906, in Bhavra village in Madhya Pradesh
Azad was a prominent Indian revolutionary who played a significant role in India's struggle for independence against British
Initially influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and the non-cooperation movement, Azad later advocated armed str
Chandrasekhar Azad, along with other revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, founded the HSRA in 1928
Azad earned his nickname "Azad," meaning "free" in Urdu, as a symbol of his commitment to never be captured alive by the British
Chandrasekhar Azad was known for his unwavering commitment to the cause of Indian independence and his fearless attitude towards the British
Azad played a crucial role in the Kakori conspiracy of 1925, a train robbery aimed at looting government funds to finance revolutionaries
Azad was involved in several gun battles with the British police, including the famous Alfred Park encounter in Allahabad on February 27
Chandrasekhar Azad remains an enduring symbol of India's struggle for freedom and is celebrated as a martyr who sacrificed his life for the nation
Numerous institutions, parks, and monuments across India are named after Chandrasekhar Azad to honor his contributions to the country's independence move
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Lord Shiva