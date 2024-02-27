Chandrashekhar Azad: 10 Revolutionary Facts

27 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Chandrasekhar Azad, originally named Chandrasekhar Tiwari, was born on July 23, 1906, in Bhavra village in Madhya Pradesh

Azad was a prominent Indian revolutionary who played a significant role in India's struggle for independence against British

Initially influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and the non-cooperation movement, Azad later advocated armed str

Chandrasekhar Azad, along with other revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, founded the HSRA in 1928

Azad earned his nickname "Azad," meaning "free" in Urdu, as a symbol of his commitment to never be captured alive by the British

Chandrasekhar Azad was known for his unwavering commitment to the cause of Indian independence and his fearless attitude towards the British

Azad played a crucial role in the Kakori conspiracy of 1925, a train robbery aimed at looting government funds to finance revolutionaries

Azad was involved in several gun battles with the British police, including the famous Alfred Park encounter in Allahabad on February 27

Chandrasekhar Azad remains an enduring symbol of India's struggle for freedom and is celebrated as a martyr who sacrificed his life for the nation

Numerous institutions, parks, and monuments across India are named after Chandrasekhar Azad to honor his contributions to the country's independence move

