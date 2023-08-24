How global media covered Chandrayaan-3’s successful Moon landing
24 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
'Historic moon landing’: BBC, UK
‘India’s emergence as a space power’: The Guardian, UK
‘A country with growing ambitions in space’: The Washington Post, US
‘The landing provided a rare moment of unity’: The New York Times, US
‘Win for Mr Modi’s government’: ABC, Australia
"In Latest Moon Race, India Lands First in Southern Polar Region": NYT
"India makes historic moon landing": CNN
"India lands a spacecraft softly on the moon's surface" Washington Post
Chandrayaan-3 makes space history: Al Jazeera
