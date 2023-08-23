Chandrayaan-3: India Lands on Moon
23 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
With successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.
The Vikram lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.
India is on the moon, PM Modi, who is currently at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, said.
With the landing, a major portion of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission has been realised.
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).
The Chandrayaan-3 was put into orbit on July 14 in a copybook style by India's heavy lift rocket LVM3.
The spacecraft completed orbiting around the Earth and headed towards the moon on August 1.
