Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Close-Up Images Of Moon
23 Aug, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
ISRO shares the images of the moon taken by Vikram lander
India etched its name in history with its successful landing
The Chandaryaan 3 was landed at 6:03 pm.
The photos of the moon were taken by Vikram lander during its descent
The Pragyan rover, which was incorporated into the Vikram lander, is now in the process of being deployed on the Moon's surface.
Chandaryaan 3 also clicked the far side of the moon
Its camera helped in locating a safe landing area
