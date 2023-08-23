Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Close-Up Images Of Moon

23 Aug, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

ISRO shares the images of the moon taken by Vikram lander

India etched its name in history with its successful landing

The Chandaryaan 3 was landed at 6:03 pm.

The photos of the moon were taken by Vikram lander during its descent

The Pragyan rover, which was incorporated into the Vikram lander, is now in the process of being deployed on the Moon's surface.

Chandaryaan 3 also clicked the far side of the moon

Its camera helped in locating a safe landing area

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Pictures Of Chandrayaan-3 Mission You Will Remember For Life

 Find Out More