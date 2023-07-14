Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lifts Off From Sriharikota
14 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Chandrayaan-3 mission of the ISRO successfully lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
ISRO scientists announced the successful separation of the Satellite from the launch Vehicle.
ISRO said the satellite has now been injected into the desired Orbit to begin its journey to the Moon.
The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month.
Chandrayaan-3 makes India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on moon.
Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers.
Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks.
Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.
