Chandrayaan 3: Meet The Team Of Scientists For Moon Mission
21 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Chandrayaan 3 was launched on July 14, 2023 and is expected to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 at 18:04 Hrs. Have a look at the team of scientists involved.
K. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
K. Somanath is a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam and has done his M.Tech in Aerospace Engineering from IIS
Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, Senior Scientist, ISRO
Ritu Karidhal Srivastava has done her B.Tech and M.Tech from Lucknow University and is the Mission Director of Chandrayaan 3. She is known as the 'Rocket Woman of India'.
P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan 3
P Veeramuthuvel has graduated from IIT Madras and took leadership of the Chandrayaan 3 Project in 2019
S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)
S Unnikrishnan Nair has done his B.Tech from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, ME in Aerospace Engineering from IISc, Bengaluru and PhD from IIT Madras
A Rajarajan, Chairman, Launch Authorisation Board (LAB)
A Rajarajan is the Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota and has received the ISRO Merit Award in 2015
M Sankaran, Director, UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)
ISRO Performance Excellence Award winner for the year 2017, M Sankaran got his Master's degree from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli
