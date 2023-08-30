What Scientific Instruments Used In Chandrayaan-3

30 Aug, 2023

Manmath Nayak

ILSA, RAMBHA, ChaSTE, LRA and LIBS are some of the power instruments that were used in Chandrayaan-3.

ILSA: Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity instrument is used as a vanguard for studying seismic occurrences within the lunar expanse.

RAMBHA: Radar for Moon Bound Experiments Apparatus is used to explore the lunar atmosphere and surface.

ChaSTE: Chandrayaan-3 Surface Thermophysical Experiment is used to gauge the thermal properties of the lunar regolith.

LRA: Laser Retroreflector Array mechanism undertakes the task of measuring the spatial interval between Earth and moon.

LIBS: Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy is sued to measure elemental composition of lunar rocks and soil.

APXS: Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer plays a pivotal role in ascertaining the elemental composition of lunar surface.

SHAPE: Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth is used to study Polari metric measurements of Earth from lunar orbit.

