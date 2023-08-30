What Scientific Instruments Used In Chandrayaan-3
30 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
ILSA, RAMBHA, ChaSTE, LRA and LIBS are some of the power instruments that were used in Chandrayaan-3.
ILSA: Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity instrument is used as a vanguard for studying seismic occurrences within the lunar expanse.
RAMBHA: Radar for Moon Bound Experiments Apparatus is used to explore the lunar atmosphere and surface.
ChaSTE: Chandrayaan-3 Surface Thermophysical Experiment is used to gauge the thermal properties of the lunar regolith.
LRA: Laser Retroreflector Array mechanism undertakes the task of measuring the spatial interval between Earth and moon.
LIBS: Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy is sued to measure elemental composition of lunar rocks and soil.
APXS: Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer plays a pivotal role in ascertaining the elemental composition of lunar surface.
SHAPE: Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth is used to study Polari metric measurements of Earth from lunar orbit.
