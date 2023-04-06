The New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase- 1) of Chennai International Airport will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on April 8. (Photo: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI)
06 Apr, 2023
It will have 108 immigration counters, 80 check-in counters, six self-baggage drop counters and eight self-check-in stations. (Photo: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI)
06 Apr, 2023
The addition of this new Integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. (Photo: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI)
06 Apr, 2023
The new terminal has a total floor space of 1.97 lakh square metres. (Photo: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI)
06 Apr, 2023
With the new terminal, the Chennai airport will be capable of handling the movement of 45 aircraft per hour. (Photo: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI)
06 Apr, 2023
The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings, as per the PMO. (Photo: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI)
06 Apr, 2023
The New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai International Airport has been developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore. (Photo: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI)
06 Apr, 2023
Thanks For Reading!