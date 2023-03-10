CISF Raising Day 2023: History, Date and Significance

CISF Raising Day 2023: Date

This year marks the 54th Raising Day for this armed police unit, which India is celebrating today i.e. March 10th.

CISF Raising Day 2023: Foundation

The CISF was founded under an Act of Parliament on March 10, 1969.

CISF RAISING DAY 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

The CISF is in charge of safeguarding some of the country's most important and sensitive sites.

CISF RAISING DAY 2023: Celebration

Personnel from the force take part in parades, sporting events, cultural programmes, and other activities.

CISF RAISING DAY 2023: PM Modi’s Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its founding day.

