CISF Raising Day 2023: History, Date and Significance

10 Mar, 2023
This year marks the 54th Raising Day for this armed police unit, which India is celebrating today i.e. March 10th.
10 Mar, 2023
The CISF was founded under an Act of Parliament on March 10, 1969.
10 Mar, 2023
The CISF is in charge of safeguarding some of the country's most important and sensitive sites.
10 Mar, 2023
Personnel from the force take part in parades, sporting events, cultural programmes, and other activities.
10 Mar, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its founding day.
10 Mar, 2023
