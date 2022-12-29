The extreme cold that has plagued Delhi-NCR for the past few days will ease
29 Dec, 2022
The Meteorological Department predicts that Haryana will have some relief from the bitter cold until January 1.
29 Dec, 2022
Several Haryana regions that border Rajasthan will experience cold.
29 Dec, 2022
Intense cold weather conditions to prevail over North India on New Year, says IMD.
29 Dec, 2022
The cold wave will then worsen in Punjab starting on December 31.
29 Dec, 2022
In 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of dense fog through January 2.
29 Dec, 2022
