Cold Wave to Ease in Delhi-NCR

The extreme cold that has plagued Delhi-NCR for the past few days will ease

29 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Cold Will Ease In Haryana

The Meteorological Department predicts that Haryana will have some relief from the bitter cold until January 1.

29 Dec, 2022

Cold Wave in Rajasthan

Several Haryana regions that border Rajasthan will experience cold.

29 Dec, 2022

Intense cold weather conditions to prevail over North India on New Year, says IMD.

29 Dec, 2022

Cold Wave Will Worsen In Punjab

The cold wave will then worsen in Punjab starting on December 31.

29 Dec, 2022

Dense fog alert in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh

In 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of dense fog through January 2.

29 Dec, 2022

