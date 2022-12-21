Dense Fog in These State

Dense fog is likely to continue in several states including Delhi during the next few days

21 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Cold Wave Conditions in These States

Cold wave conditions are expected over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next 4 days.

21 Dec, 2022

Red Alert

Met office has issued a red alert for today for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western UP for low visibility due to dense fog.

21 Dec, 2022

Orange Alert

For tomorrow, December 22, and the day after tomorrow, an orange alert has been issued for these states.

21 Dec, 2022

Dense Fog Till December 24

IMD has issued dense fog and cold wave alerts for North India till Saturday, December 24.

21 Dec, 2022

