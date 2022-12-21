Dense fog is likely to continue in several states including Delhi during the next few days
21 Dec, 2022
Cold wave conditions are expected over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next 4 days.
21 Dec, 2022
Met office has issued a red alert for today for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western UP for low visibility due to dense fog.
21 Dec, 2022
For tomorrow, December 22, and the day after tomorrow, an orange alert has been issued for these states.
21 Dec, 2022
IMD has issued dense fog and cold wave alerts for North India till Saturday, December 24.
21 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!