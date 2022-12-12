Cold Wave Alert for 3 Days

According to IMD, coldwave will continue in isolated parts in Uttarakhand

12 Dec, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Temperature to Fall

Weather agency predicted that there might be no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 2 days but gradual fall by 3-5°C thereafter.

12 Dec, 2022

Dense Fog In This State

Himachal Pradesh will witness a dense fog blanket over next 3 days.

12 Dec, 2022

Warning for fisherfolks

IMD has advised fisherfolks not to venture into southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12 and 13 December.

12 Dec, 2022

Cyclonic Circulation Over Sea

Heavy cylonic prediction over Anadman on December 15 and rainfall to persist in southern states.

12 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus to be Launched In India on Jan 5: Check Features

 Find Out More