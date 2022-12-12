According to IMD, coldwave will continue in isolated parts in Uttarakhand
12 Dec, 2022
Weather agency predicted that there might be no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 2 days but gradual fall by 3-5°C thereafter.
12 Dec, 2022
Himachal Pradesh will witness a dense fog blanket over next 3 days.
12 Dec, 2022
IMD has advised fisherfolks not to venture into southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12 and 13 December.
12 Dec, 2022
Heavy cylonic prediction over Anadman on December 15 and rainfall to persist in southern states.
12 Dec, 2022
