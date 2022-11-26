Since 2015, Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26
Aim is to spread awareness and inculcate constitutional values in Indian citizens
One of the longest constitution in history, it was adopted November 26 1949 and came into effect in January 1950
The original book is kept inside library of the Parliament house preserved in a nitrogen filled case
The Indian Constitution consists of a Preamble, 22 parts with 448 articles, 12 schedules, 5 appendices, and 115 amendments.
Dr B. R Ambedkar was entrusted to make a draft that took almost 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days
Prem Narayan Raizada had prepared the original copy
