Samwidhan Diwas

Since 2015, Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26

26 Nov, 2022

Constitution Day: Significance

Aim is to spread awareness and inculcate constitutional values in Indian citizens

26 Nov, 2022

Constitution Day History

One of the longest constitution in history, it was adopted November 26 1949 and came into effect in January 1950

26 Nov, 2022

Where is the constitution book

The original book is kept inside library of the Parliament house preserved in a nitrogen filled case

26 Nov, 2022

Longest Constitution In history

The Indian Constitution consists of a Preamble, 22 parts with 448 articles, 12 schedules, 5 appendices, and 115 amendments.

26 Nov, 2022

Who drafted the constitution

Dr B. R Ambedkar was entrusted to make a draft that took almost 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days

26 Nov, 2022

Did you know?

Prem Narayan Raizada had prepared the original copy

26 Nov, 2022

