Population

India has the second highest population in the world after China.

17 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Spices

Around 70% of the world's spices are exported from India. (Photo: Pixabay)

17 Mar, 2023

Billionaires

India has the third highest number of billionaires in the world after US and China.

17 Mar, 2023

Bollywood

Bollywood is the largest film industry in the world to produce highest number of movies in a year. (Photo: Pixabay)

17 Mar, 2023

Chess

The game of chess is believed to have originated in India over 1,500 years ago that was based on 7th-century war game called 'chaturanga'. (Photo: Pixabay)

17 Mar, 2023

Chenab Bridge

The 1315m long-Chenab Bridge is the highest rail bridge in the world.

17 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IN PICS: 10 World's Best Airports In 2023

 Find Out More