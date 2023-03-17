India has the second highest population in the world after China.
17 Mar, 2023
Around 70% of the world's spices are exported from India. (Photo: Pixabay)
17 Mar, 2023
India has the third highest number of billionaires in the world after US and China.
17 Mar, 2023
Bollywood is the largest film industry in the world to produce highest number of movies in a year. (Photo: Pixabay)
17 Mar, 2023
The game of chess is believed to have originated in India over 1,500 years ago that was based on 7th-century war game called 'chaturanga'. (Photo: Pixabay)
17 Mar, 2023
The 1315m long-Chenab Bridge is the highest rail bridge in the world.
17 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!