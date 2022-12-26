Step 1- Visit the https://www.cowin.gov.in/
Step 2- Register your mobile number. If it is already registered, then login using OTP
Step 3- Once logged in, search for the Schedule option
Step 4- You can search for the vaccination centre, following two methods – using Pincode or district name
Step 5- Choose the centre as per your choice
Step 6- Select your preferred date and time for the nasal vaccine booster dose
Step 7- Confirm your slot
