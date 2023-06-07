The sea conditions along the Konkon-Goa-Maharashtra coasts are likely to be high on June 10. (Photo: Unsplash)
07 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
A senior IMD scientist said the southern peninsula will get rain under the influence of the cyclonic storm. (Photo: Pixabay)
The IMD said the Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to influence the monsoon progress. (Photo: Pixabay)
Cyclone Biparjoy intensified by 40 knots (74 kmph) since Tuesday morning, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC). (Photo: Pixabay)
Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 Facts To Know (Photo: Pixabay)
Meterologists have predicted that Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make "mild" monsoon onset over Kerala. (Photo: Unsplash)
Forecasting agencies said the storm has been undergoing "rapid intensification". (Photo: Unsplash)
There are six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) worldwide and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres, which are mandated for naming cyclonic storms.
The name 'Biparjoy' was reportedly adopted by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) countries.
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' was named by Bangladesh.
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year.
