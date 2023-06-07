Cyclone located over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea is likely to shift northwards.
07 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The cyclone is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours.
Harsh weather and sea conditions due to the storm can take the wind speed to 135-145 kmph
The wind speed can go upto 160 kmph in the next three-four days.
The weather office has issued a warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea.
Biparjoy is season's first cyclone in Arabian Sea
Heavy rainfall alert in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu
Rainfall alert was also issued for north eastern states for next few days.
Cyclone Biparjoy will impact states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai till 12 June.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli And List Of Indians In Bear Grylls's Man Vs Wild