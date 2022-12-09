The Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory and deployed rescue operation teams in vulnerable areas.
09 Dec, 2022
As per the IMD, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, and Puducherry and IMD issued red alert in 13 districts in Tamil Nadu.
09 Dec, 2022
Due to Cyclone Mandous, the Chennai International Airport has cancelled several flights on Friday and asked passengers to contact concerned airlines for further updates.
09 Dec, 2022
The NDRF has deployed several teams in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu and fishermen have been asked to stay off the sea.
09 Dec, 2022
IMD said Cyclone Mandous will bring rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, including Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor.
09 Dec, 2022
