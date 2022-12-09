Cyclone Mandous: How Cyclones Get Names, What Its Meaning

Cyclone Mandous

Several Cyclonic Storm will make a landfall near Chennai today.

Cyclone Mandous to Cross the Coast

According to the weather office, the Cyclone Mandous will cross the coast between North Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 09, 2022.

Cyclone Mandous Wind Speed

With the storm intensifying, Mandous will gain a wind speed of 65-75kmph gusting to 85Kmph around December 9 night.

Who Named The Cyclone Mandous?

The approaching storm was named by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What Does Mandous Stand For?

In Arabic, the word means a 'treasure box'. Th word is pronounced as 'Man-Dous'.

Who Names Cyclones?

The respective specialised regional meteorological centres and tropical cyclone warning centres name the Cyclones across the world. There are six regional centres, including the IMD, and five tropical warning centres.

Red Alert in Tamil Nadu

The Weather Department said that rains will be extremely heavy in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram districts, and a red alert was declared in the three districts.

School Closed In these Areas

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore will remain closed on December 9 due to the cyclone and heavy rains.

