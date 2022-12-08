Cyclone Mandous Intensifies

The IMD said the deep depression over Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm Mandous over the Southwest Bay of Bengal.

08 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Direction of Cyclone

The IMD said the storm continued to move nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred over Southwest Bay of Bengal.

08 Dec, 2022

Heavy Rains Likely In These States

The IMD said very heavy rains are expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

08 Dec, 2022

More Rains In These Areas

The IMD said heavy rainfall expected on Friday in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

08 Dec, 2022

IMD Issues Storm Warning

The IMD also issued storm warning and said the storm surge above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry.

08 Dec, 2022

