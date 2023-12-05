Cyclone Michaung: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These South Indian States
04 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu and nearby regions,
Heavy rainfall predicted in Puducherry
IMD issued the heavy rainfall warning for Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu
Kancheepuram, Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram will also witness heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall predicted in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur
Rainfall in Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem districts predicted
Many places in Chennai experienced massive waterlogging on Monday.
In the upcoming days, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy showers
Cyclone Michaung will make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Expensive Things Owned By Mahant Balaknath