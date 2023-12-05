Cyclone Michaung: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These South Indian States

04 Dec, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu and nearby regions,

Heavy rainfall predicted in Puducherry

IMD issued the heavy rainfall warning for Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu

Kancheepuram, Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram will also witness heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall predicted in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur

Rainfall in Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem districts predicted

Many places in Chennai experienced massive waterlogging on Monday.

In the upcoming days, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy showers

Cyclone Michaung will make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.

