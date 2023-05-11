IMD shares details about movement of storm, says to intensify into severe storm
11 May, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Cyclonic storm Mocha will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight of Thursday
Rohingya refugees camps in Bangladesh's low-lying region predicted to be affected
Myanmar and Bangladesh evacuating people from low-lying areas
Rainfall at most places with Heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tripura on 13th May
Heavy rainfall predicted in Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Cyclone Mocha to to make landfall along Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Cyclone Mocha over Bay of Bengal will not have any impact on Odisha
Cyclone Mocha not likely to have much impact in West Bengal
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has alerted people
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits