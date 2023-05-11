IMD shares details about movement of storm, says to intensify into severe storm

11 May, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Cyclonic storm Mocha will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight of Thursday

Rohingya refugees camps in Bangladesh's low-lying region predicted to be affected

Myanmar and Bangladesh evacuating people from low-lying areas

Rainfall at most places with Heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tripura on 13th May

Heavy rainfall predicted in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Cyclone Mocha to to make landfall along Bangladesh-Myanmar border

Cyclone Mocha over Bay of Bengal will not have any impact on Odisha

Cyclone Mocha not likely to have much impact in West Bengal

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has alerted people

