Cyclone Mocha: 7 Facts To Know
09 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
All necessary precautionary measures have been taken in West Bengal in case cyclone Mocha makes a landfall. (Photo: Pixabay)
Alerts have been issued in West Bengal's Sunderbans and Digha on May 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure. (Photo: Pixabay)
The cyclone have been named Mocha, a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city. (Photo: Pixabay)
The weather department offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the May 9-12 period. (Photo: Pixabay)
Cyclone Mocha will move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast on May 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. (Photo: Pixabay)
Fishermen and operators of small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. (Photo: Pixabay)
Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar islands from Tuesday to Thursday, the Met department said. (Photo: Pixabay)
