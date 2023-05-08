The IMD has issued a warning that rains will persist in Andhra Pradesh till May 9

08 May, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Mocha is expected to hit the eastern coast between May 7 and May 9

Isolated portions of the eastern coast may suffer moderate to severe rain

Thunderstorm coupled with lighting and gusty winds with 30-4kmph speed is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema

Odisha is on high alert

IMD has issued a cyclonic storm 'Mocha' warning for 18 districts in Odisha.

'Mocha' warning for 18 districts in Odisha. National Weather Service has issued a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms in Odisha

