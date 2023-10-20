Cyclone Tej Forming In Arabian Sea, May To Hit Mumbai
20 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
IMD has warned of a cyclonic storm, ‘Tej’ developing in the Arabian Sea with a possibility of affecting Mumbai and coastal Konkan region.
IMD said that a depression was formed over South-west Arabian Sea around 920 east-southeast of Socotra in Yemen, 1190 kms southeast of Salalah Airport in Oman at 8.30 a.m.
“It is to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm on October 22 (Sunday),” the IMD has forecast.
The depression is expected to move towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts.
If it intensifies in coming days, it is likely to hit Mumbai and other coastal areas.
The weather agency has also advised fishermen in Maharashtra and South Gujarat to avoid venturing into the sea.
According to reports, due to the cyclonic disturbance, night temperatures in Mumbai and other areas of the state are anticipated to drop to a cooler 22-23 degrees Celsius.
Nearby city Pune will also experience a temperature decrease, ranging from 16-17 degrees Celsius around October 22-25.
Cyclones in the Arabian Sea often follow uncertain paths, according to experts at Skymet Weather.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted For These States During Dussehra