Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that until now, there is a possibility of ‘normal rainfall’ in South Kerala.
14 Dec, 2022
In the Arabian Sea, the low pressure along the north Kerala-Karnataka coast is likely to intensify into a severe depression today.
14 Dec, 2022
There is a possibility of thunderstorms in various districts on December 13 and 14.
14 Dec, 2022
The Central Meteorological Department has issued an advisory for fishermen to avoid certain sea coasts until December 18.
14 Dec, 2022
Strong winds with rains are expected to occur on the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts on December 13 and 14. These strong winds are expected at a speed of 40 to 45 kmph with occasional gusts up to 55 kmph.
14 Dec, 2022
