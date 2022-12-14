Rainfall Alert

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that until now, there is a possibility of ‘normal rainfall’ in South Kerala.

Low Pressure Over These Coasts

In the Arabian Sea, the low pressure along the north Kerala-Karnataka coast is likely to intensify into a severe depression today.

Thunderstorms

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in various districts on December 13 and 14.

Advisory For Fishermen

The Central Meteorological Department has issued an advisory for fishermen to avoid certain sea coasts until December 18.

Strong Winds

Strong winds with rains are expected to occur on the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts on December 13 and 14. These strong winds are expected at a speed of 40 to 45 kmph with occasional gusts up to 55 kmph.

