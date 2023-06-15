Cyclone Tauktae (2021): Tauktae landed on the southern coast of Gujarat on May 17, 2021
Cyclone Amphan (2020): Amphan, the first super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal after Odisha's super cyclone of 1999.
Cyclone Fani (2019): Fani struck the eastern coast of India on May 3, 2019, near Puri in Odisha at a wind speed of 175 kmph.
Cyclone Vardah (2016): Vardah made landfall near Chennai on December 12, 2016. It was categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Hudhud (2014): It struck the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on October 12, 2014.
Cyclone Phailin (2013): On October 12, 2013, Phailin hit the coast of Odisha near Gopalpur in Ganjam district with a wind speed of around 200 km per hour.
