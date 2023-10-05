Deadly Animals That Spit Acid

05 Oct, 2023

Joy Pillai

Spitting Cobra: These cobras can accurately project venom into the eyes of threats, causing severe irritation and damage.

Bombardier Beetle: When threatened, it ejects a boiling-hot chemical spray, burning and deterring predators.

Horned Lizard: They can squirt foul-tasting blood from their eyes' corners to deter predators.

Spitting Spider: These spiders spit a mixture of silk and venom to immobilize prey from a distance.

Harvester Ants: Certain species spray formic acid from their abdomens as a defense mechanism.

Iguanas: Green iguanas expel a foul-smelling substance from snout glands when threatened.

Mantis Shrimp: Some species release a powerful water stream from their mouths to break prey shells.

Spotted Skunk: They can perform a handstand and spray a foul-smelling liquid in multiple directions for defense.

Thanks For Reading!

