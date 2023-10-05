Deadly Animals That Spit Acid
Spitting Cobra: These cobras can accurately project venom into the eyes of threats, causing severe irritation and damage.
Bombardier Beetle: When threatened, it ejects a boiling-hot chemical spray, burning and deterring predators.
Horned Lizard: They can squirt foul-tasting blood from their eyes' corners to deter predators.
Spitting Spider: These spiders spit a mixture of silk and venom to immobilize prey from a distance.
Harvester Ants: Certain species spray formic acid from their abdomens as a defense mechanism.
Iguanas: Green iguanas expel a foul-smelling substance from snout glands when threatened.
Mantis Shrimp: Some species release a powerful water stream from their mouths to break prey shells.
Spotted Skunk: They can perform a handstand and spray a foul-smelling liquid in multiple directions for defense.
