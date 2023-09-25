Check Delhi, Noida Weather Update Today
25 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.
The IMD has also predicted heavy rains in several parts of the country till 28 September.
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Karnataka and Kerala till September 28.
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness heavy rainfall as well.
Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are also expected to witness heavy rains on September 27 and 28.
The IMD said Gujarat will also witness heavy rains from September 24-28.
Heavy rain in West Bengal triggered a landslide that caused a cave-in on the National Highway 10 in Darjeeling district.
Maharashtra's Nagpur city witnessed heavy downpour with severe flooding in several parts of the city.
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh led to blocking twenty-four roads in five districts of the state.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Monday Motivation Quotes To Kickstart Your Week