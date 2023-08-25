Check Weather Update For Delhi-NCR Today
25 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD said Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies over the next five days.
However, IMD said no rains have been predicted for this period in Delhi.
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya till Aug 26.
IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh for today.
The weather office said there is a possibility of heavy rain in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra
IMD has predicted more rains for Odisha till 26 August.
The IMD has issued yellow alert for Odisha’s Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack.
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall doe Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand.
IMD has also predicted heavy rains for Jharkhand till 25 August 2023.
